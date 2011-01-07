CLOSE
50 Cent Presents New Sleek Headphones [VIDEO]

50 Cent Challenges Beats by Dr. Dre With Sleek Wireless Headphone‎

As recently reported, never one to be outdone, rapper 50 Cent has jumped on the expensive headphone bandwagon and will be promoting a new line called Sleek by 50 Cent.

Fif debuted his wireless headphones at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show on Yesterday (January 6) and they will be showcased through January 9.

Watch below as Fif introduces his latest product.

