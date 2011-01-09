J. Cole & Drake Rock The London Stage On Their European Tour [Video]

Drake and J. Cole rocked London’s Hammersmith Apollo friday night for the first of their two performances.

J. Cole warmed up the crowd with his mixtape material and his single “Who Dat,”which despite being overseas, had huge success as the crowd rapped word for word.

Drake then hit the stage and performed his hit singles “Best I Ever Had,” “Over,” all the way to his latest guest feature on the mega chart topper “What’s My Name.”

Although many people see the two emcees as rivals to one another, Drake made it known that he has respect for the fellow emcee and why he is looking to work together and not against each other.

“There was always a J. Cole vs. Drake pit and I kinda just let that go on, but we were always communicating and building the relationship.”

Peep the video below to see Cole and Drake rock the stage, and let us know who is your favorite out of the two.