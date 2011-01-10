Bow Wow And Soulja Boy Race Their Lamborghinis [Video]



Bow Wow and Soulja Boy were recently spotted in Miami filming the video for their track “Get Money.”

While on set the Cash Money millionaire released a video of a Lamborghini race between himself and Soulja Boy showing him putting the pedal to the medal as SB tails behind in his powder blue Lambo.

Bow also released this promo picture for the new track.

In related news Bow was the subject of scrutiny in Missouri after promoters accused him of missing scheduled shows in 2009.

He currently faces a $90,000 lawsuit.

Check out Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s Lambo race below.



