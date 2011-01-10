CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Spotted With Amber Rose [Video]

While Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa continues to gain notoriety with his hit single and upcoming album, the Taylor Gang head is being linked to more women in Hollywood—this time model Amber Rose.

As previously reported, Khalifa was seen in a night club seemingly kissing Bad Girls club member Natalie Nunn who later bragged about going to see her “baby” in Pittsburgh.

Now Wiz has been spotted with Kanye’s ex in L.A. walking down Hollywood boulevard.

While he has yet to speak on reports on that he’s romancing the blonde beauty, Amber previously took to Twitter to call the TGOD leader her little brother.

Mmmm hmmmm.

Check out Amber and Wiz in L.A. below.

 

 

