Kiss From A. Rose: 10 People Romantically Linked To Amber Rose

Kanye West first introduced the world to Amber Rose—his stunning African, Italian and Irish girlfriend in 2009 and since then paps and fans have been busy watching her every move.

Besides her good looks, what else have people noticed about Ye’s ex-army candy?

The onslaught of people she’s been romantically linked to, from Reggie Bush to Chris Brown.

And while we’re not saying all these rumors are true, there’s something so interesting about this model’s love life that she remains in headlines to this day.

Who’s been rumored to steal a kiss from this Rose? Find out below…

