Lil Kim’s Nicki Minaj Look-A-Like Revealed [Photos]

As promised, Lil Kimhas cast a Nicki Minaj look-a-like to star in her “Black Friday” diss video.

As previously reported, Kim was spotted on set in Brooklyn surrounded by her “IRS” or “International Rock Stars” for the shoot of the diss track and her new single “Clap Clap.”

Since then more pictures have surfaced showing a girl that looks strikingly similar to Minaj donning a black wig with bangs.

Check out the Nicki Minaj look-alike and more of Lil Kim on set below.

