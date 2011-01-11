CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Kim’s Nicki Minaj Look-A-Like Revealed [Photos]

Leave a comment

As promised, Lil Kimhas cast a Nicki Minaj look-a-like to star in her “Black Friday” diss video.

As previously reported, Kim was spotted on set in Brooklyn surrounded by her “IRS” or “International Rock Stars” for the shoot of the diss track and her new single “Clap Clap.”

Since then more pictures have surfaced showing a girl that looks strikingly similar to Minaj donning a black wig with bangs.

Check out the Nicki Minaj look-alike and more of Lil Kim on set below.

Black Friday , Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj , Lil Kim And Nicki Minaj Beef , Lil Kim Black Friday , Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close