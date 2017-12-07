Quavo Disses Joe Budden On New Record

Looks like Quavo isn’t done with the Migos’ beef with Joe Budden. In a rap battle that seemingly no one asked for or even seems interested in, Quavo fired off the latest shot at Jumpoff when he took to his IG page to preview a new cut.

The Migos rapper spit “Ice tray, a n*gga flooded / If a n*gga hatin’ call him Joe Budden (pussy!).”

No word yet on whether or not Joe Budden will respond on Everyday Struggle or on a full-length freestyle, but one thing is certain, none of this is getting Hip-Hop fans excited in the least. No shots.

Check out the post below and let us know if you think any of this is necessary in any form on any level.

Photo: WENN.com