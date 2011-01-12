Jay-Z Disses Birdman On “H.A.M.” With Kanye West [Audio]

While the Internet was ablaze Tuesday with Kanye and Jay-Z’s new track “H.A.M.”, a number of people may have overlooked a subliminal diss Jay sent towards Cash Money’s Birdman.

The Lex Luger produced track features a line from Hov where he says, “Really, you got baby money” and adds, “(You) ain’t got my lady’s money!”

According to Forbes the line is Jay’s way of discounting Baby and his protégé Lil Wayne.

Baby previously took shots at Jay in 2009 after he was named the “Hottest Emcee In The Game” by MTV.

He was quoted saying that Lil Wayne should be “The Hottest” because he makes more money.

“I don’t think [Jay-Z] is the number one emcee in no kind of way. Wayne’s the best. He do the most and he make the most money. I don’t think no n*gga in the business make more money than us. How can you be the best if you don’t make the most money? And you don’t do the most? Lyrically, come on man, be for real, can’t nobody Fawk with Wayne…if you number one and you ain’t getting no money it don’t mean nothing.”



Obviously Jay caught wind of the statement and put it in the new song.

Jay earned an estimated $63 million last year, Beyonce $87 million.

Wayne mad $20 million while Birdman was not listed as one of the highest earners in Hip-Hop.

Listen to Jay-Z take shots at Birdman below.



