Stream Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Collector’s Edition

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar has released a collector’s edition of his critically acclaimed DAMN. album. As expected, the project’s tracklist has been reversed. 

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,” the Compton rapper told MTV News back in August. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

Get a guilt-free listen to the project below, if you’re down with Spotify.

If the spirit moves you, cop the DAMN. Collector’s Edition right here.

Kendrick Lamar Damn. Collector's Edition tracklist

