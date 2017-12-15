TheChronic: Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Turns 25 Today

Producer and business mogul Dr. Dre helped changed the landscape of Hip-Hop 25 years ago today with the debut of his solo album, The Chronic. Not only did the album helped bring the sub-genre of G-Funk to the masses, it helped to give a bigger platform for future stars such as Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Lady of Rage and the late Nate Dogg.

The Chronic was released on Death Row Records and distributed by Interscope Records, beginning what would become a lengthy and fruitful partnership with the producer born Andre Young and record executive Jimmy Iovine. It was Dre’s first major work since splitting with N.W.A., which he achieved high critical marks as the seminal group’s producer.

From the first bass-heavy licks of “Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang” and the smooth “Let Me Ride,” the album served as the perfect compliment to the smokers and riders on both coasts. And while the East Coast still held fast to its boom-bap and samples, Dre’s G-Funk would end up influencing the South, the Midwest and eventually the entire nation.

Fans on Twitter are currently celebrating Dr. Dre’s The Chronic turning a quarter of a century. Check out some of the comments below and on the following pages. And if you have time, share with us your moments with this classic album in the comments section.

Join the trending #TheChronic to add your thoughts on Twitter and to see what other fans are saying.

Today in 1992 Dr. Dre drops The Chronic RIP Nate Dogg! pic.twitter.com/GOqz1eTHVh — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) December 15, 2017

25 years ago today, Dr. Dre releases The Chronic on Death Row Records. a masterwork. pic.twitter.com/FcvFbmW4Si — Vinnie the Chin (@vinnie_paz) December 15, 2017

Dr Dre feat Snoop Dogg | Nuthin but a G Thang The Chronic album released 25 years ago today pic.twitter.com/cL8jkCvssC — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) December 15, 2017

As a kid my family had a 6-disc CD player. One Christmas my mom put holiday albums on all 6 trays and turned on shuffle. Bing Crosby, Silent Night, then Fuck Wit Dre Day. She thought the marijuana leaf on the Chronic disc was a holly leaf. She was upset. https://t.co/EGiVkAzOy2 — Peter Hassett (@peterhassett) December 15, 2017

The Chronic turns 25 today, which means we only have to wait another 25 years for Detox — Siddhant Adlakha (@SidizenKane) December 15, 2017

