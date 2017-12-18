Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary Has George Zimmerman In His Little Feelings

George Zimmerman apparently doesn’t have anything else to do with his free time so he’s back to pretending to be tough and issue death threats again. The former struggle night watchman issued a death threat towards Jay-Z over the business mogul’s involvement in an upcoming docu-series of Trayvon Martin.

Speaking exclusively with The Blast, Zimmerman says that producers for the series allegedly harassed his family to get footage for the documentary and also paid his ex-wife but didn’t pay the family for their contribution.

The Blast writes:

In a chilling reference to the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman grimly tells us “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.”

Zimmerman seems especially upset over money he claims has been paid to his ex-wife over her alleged participation in the documentary.

He says producers have refused to pay his parents or family members, but would not elaborate on their participation or willingness to go on camera for money.

Zimmerman, however, says he is holding Jay-Z and Gasparro responsible, and “anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Zimmerman’s threat prompted Snoop Dogg to hop on Instagram and offered a warning that if harm should come towards Jay-Z that there will be hell to pay.

“If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised We one and to thank the system let the Bitch ass muthafucca get away with murder try it again Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten,” Uncle Snoop wrote in the caption that featured a photo of a story about Zimmerman’s corny threat.

—

Photo: Getty