Joe Budden Allegedly Booted From Everyday Struggle, Twitter Takes No Mercy

Joe Budden made a big splash in the talk show scene with his talk show, Everyday Struggle with co-hosts Nadeska Alexis and DJ Akademiks. While Budden’s absence from the show was attributed to he and Cyn Santana’s newborn baby, the Jersey wordsmith said that “internal chaos” was the true case and Twitter is having a field day with the reactions.

The situation came to light after DJ Whoo Kid has been filling in for Budden and posted a tweet trying to quell the chatter that the “Pump It Up” star got booted from the gig. However, Budden himself replied to Whoo Kid’s tweet and that was as pointed a statement as we’ve heard publicly since news broke Tuesday morning.

“I am not on paternity & they should stop using my 3 day old child to mask internal chaos, thx,” Budden tweeted this morning to Whoo Kid. He then fired off a tweet that signified he’s no longer employed at Complex.

“My babies sleep so I’m bored.. i gotta get another job soon. Lol,” Budden added.

There’s a lot to unpack here and we’re still seeing it all unfold. Even Budden’s lady Cyn Santana has chimed in on the discussion and if this was a troll as some suspect, it’s a hell of an elaborate one. Some fans are even suggesting this may be a play for Buddens to get a fat contract extension but Complex has remained mum.

For what it’s worth, Budden doesn’t seem too bothered by the development and we’ve collected the chatter from the trending topic on Twitter below and on the following pages.

.@JoeBudden will be back. He's on baby 👶🏽 duties this week. I'm not taking his spot on @EverydayStrugg lol. Holy shit. I'm just passing thru this week. Sheesh. Calm the hell down. Lol. And congrats to Joe on his newborn son 🙏🏽 — DJ Whoo Kid (@DJWhooKid) December 18, 2017

I am not on paternity & they should stop using my 3 day old child to mask internal chaos, thx. https://t.co/ZRpvDDwFD1 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 18, 2017

Joey ain’t on it… so basically yeah cause 🤷🏽‍♀️RT @HighYellowHello: so is Everyday Struggle over? — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 19, 2017

I created that show… I’ll create another if need be… & another & another….. it’s when u CANT create that you move WITHOUT integrity… https://t.co/aZdMDI3eOG — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

They didn’t give me a proper goodbye either. INJUSTICE!!!!!! https://t.co/ygMuYvuTL5 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 19, 2017

Joe Budden was the David Ruffin of Everyday Struggle. Akademiks cool but pic.twitter.com/h0q90IlcfD — 𝓡𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮 (@Sable_Soul) December 19, 2017

Photo: Complex News

