Rare Footage Shows Kanye West With Rhymefest Making “Jesus Walks” [Video]

Rare footage has surfaced of a young Kanye West and Rhymefest working on Kanye’s hit single “Jesus Walks” in 2002.

This helps support the rumor that Rhymefest was the original writer of Kanye’s Grammy Award winning song, before Kanye stole the rights and took Rhymefest off the original version.

In the video you see Rhymefest and Ye working on a variety of music before they play Jesus Walks which features a verse from Rhymefest that is not featured in the Grammy winning album version.

Rhymefest has also made headlines lately for his clearance to run for Chicago Office in the February election.

Additionally, he launched the reading program “CPR” to encourage reading in the city and recently hosted the Chicago Urban Education forum with a variety of intellectuals, including Dr. Cornel West

