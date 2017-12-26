Barack Obama Enlists The Help of Chance The Rapper & Steph Curry For MBK PSA

Even post-presidency, Barack Obama continues to be the beacon of hope that he embodied when he first announced his candidacy for President of The United States back in 2007.

This time around the 44th POTUS was joined by Chance The Rapper and Steph Curry in a new public service announcement for My Brothers Keeper Alliance, which was established to help inspire and support young men of color.

“There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams” states a positive Barack Obama. Remember when we used to have a President that encouraged us to be our best selves instead of dividing and judging us based on our race, religion or creed?

Check out the video below and hope that one day we as the people can get the trainwreck that was 2017 back on track for 2018 and beyond.

—

Photo: WENN.com