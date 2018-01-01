Lil B Spares Los Angeles Lakers Player Kyle Kuzma From Based God Curse

It’s 2018 and already, several people and entities are experiencing the wrath of Lil B‘s “BasedGods Curse” but one Los Angeles Lakers player was spared. Kyle Kuzma was on the enigmatic Bay Area rapper’s curse list but his teammate Jordan Clarkson was able to negotiate a deal on his behalf.

Over the weekend, Lil B named the Denver Nuggets and Kyle Kuzma atop an updated curse list which caught the eye of Clarkson via Twitter. Clarkson tweeted at Lil B to spare Kuzman and the wish was granted. Kuzma found himself in the Based God’s crosshairs after saying in a since-deleted tweet that Lil B was the worst rapper ever.

From there, Lil B took the high road and gave blessings to Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward, who seemed appreciative in a response tweet.

Just another day in Based World.

Hit the flip to see Lil B and Gordon Hayward exchange kind words.

