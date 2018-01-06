Fans Don’t Know What To Make Of Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods Tracklist

Justin Timberlake turned many of his fans into sleuths trying to determine the direction of his upcoming studio album Man Of The Woods, with some suggesting he’s gone full country. The pop singer and entertainer posted a tracklist for the record, with some songs reading as if they were lifted from a down-home country artist’s discography and fans are trying to make sense of it.

Timberlake shared a hand-written tracklist via Twitter Friday morning (Jan. 5), which features the lead single “Filthy” which now has a video to go along with although reviews for the funk-laden track have been mixed. Looking further into the tracklist, the rumblings that Timberlake was about to get his honky-tonk on seemed confirmed with song titles like “Montana,” “Flannel,” and “Breeze Off The Pond.”

A promised Alicia Keys feature appears on the track “Morning Light” and country star Chris Stapleton hops on board for “Say Something.”

Fans have been clamoring to determine the sound and direction of Man Of The Woods, and we’ve captured some of the social media chatter below and on the following pages. For the most part, it seems like the people are ready for.

Man Of The Woods debuts next month.

