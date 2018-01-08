WATCH: Jay-Z Drops A Video For Blu Ivy Carter’s Freestyle

Blu Ivy Carter took the world by surprise last summer when she dropped her first freestyle at the tender age of five. Speaking clearer than some of today’s mumble rappers, B.I.C has set the stage for her eventual venture into the music game.

So to celebrate her 6th birthday, Jay-Z dropped an animated visual for said cut on Sunday (Jan. 7) and in the process further paved the way for her road to stardom.

Set in a talent show, the clip features baby Blu shocking an audience along with her parents with her mic skills. The force is strong in this one. Check out the video below and let us know how long you think it’ll be before Blu drops a full-length LP.

Photo: Instagram