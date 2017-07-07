Ivy League: Blue Ivy’s 4:44 Feature Has Twitter Lit

Blue Ivy has been around the music business all her life, and how could she not with her parents Jay-Z and Beyonce joining in matrimony? The eldest child of the Carters has the Internets going crazy after a re-release of her dad’s 4:44 album featured three new tracks with one putting the highlight on her freestyle abilities.

Blue Ivy makes her captivating debut in “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” We’ll keep it real — it’s hard to tell what she’s but it’s still pretty freaking awesome how she keeps that beat on point. You can clearly hear her rap, “boom shakalaka” and “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”

Like the outlet writes Blue spits bars, as well as a five-year-old can, off the dome but we should hold out hope that she’s going to get better with age just as her superstar parents seem to manage.

The freestyle is a prelude to the bonus track “We Family” which is also joined by the full-version of “Adnis” that was teased ahead of the release of 4:44, and “ManyFacedGod,” another track previously teased.

Check out some of the reactions below and on the following pages to Blue Ivy’s bars.

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life…meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

Can you imagine a blue ivy track produced by ASAHD? The revolution is starting, folks. Tell your faves goodbye while you have a chance to. — Free Black Libiyans!!!! (@fupaluchadora) July 7, 2017

"boom Chaka Laka….everything in Chaka" – Blue Ivy

"I'm EVERY woman, it's all IN ME" – Chaka Khan pic.twitter.com/KahqlnHtnE — Sharon Read (@TRAVISon12th) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: Everything a singaaa everything a shacka, everything a shacka. boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. pic.twitter.com/ZakzacXQdf — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy coming out with her album entitled "apple juice." But for now, here's her bars on 4:44👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/0hI6u0rTCW — ra-mel Ⓥ 🌱 (@itsRamel) July 7, 2017

We take no credit for the Ivy League nickname so please let us know who originated that term we saw floating on Twitter.

