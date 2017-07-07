Ivy League: Blue Ivy’s 4:44 Feature Has Twitter Lit

Blue Ivy has been around the music business all her life, and how could she not with her parents Jay-Z and Beyonce joining in matrimony? The eldest child of the Carters has the Internets going crazy after a re-release of her dad’s 4:44 album featured three new tracks with one putting the highlight on her freestyle abilities.
TMZ reports:
Blue Ivy makes her captivating debut in “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” We’ll keep it real — it’s hard to tell what she’s but it’s still pretty freaking awesome how she keeps that beat on point. You can clearly hear her rap, “boom shakalaka” and “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”
Like the outlet writes Blue spits bars, as well as a five-year-old can, off the dome but we should hold out hope that she’s going to get better with age just as her superstar parents seem to manage.
The freestyle is a prelude to the bonus track “We Family” which is also joined by the full-version of “Adnis” that was teased ahead of the release of 4:44, and “ManyFacedGod,” another track previously teased.
Check out some of the reactions below and on the following pages to Blue Ivy’s bars.
We take no credit for the Ivy League nickname so please let us know who originated that term we saw floating on Twitter.
