Etta James Diagnosed With Leukemia And Dementia…Family Battles Over Estate

Blues Legend Etta James‘ Health is On the Decline

Legendary Blues & Jazz singer Etta James has been diagnosed with leukemia and dementia.

The news broke this week as her family battled it out in court this week over control of her estate which is worth over a million dollars.

Her husband of 41 years, Artis Mills, revealed her state in court documents.

According to Mills, she can no longer sign her own name and needs help with eating dressing and hygiene.

Etta James numerous hits include “At Last” which Beyonce re-popularized during the President Obama’s inauguration and when she sang the song and portrayed in Cadillac Records.



















