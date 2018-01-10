Dr. Dre Finally Ready To Unleash Detox?

Dr. Dre really doesn’t owe the world anything at this point, especially after releasing a bevy of classics and building a powerful brand in Beats Electronics. However, rumors surrounding the unreleased Detox album which has been reportedly worked on since 2002 has grown to mythical levels and the legendary producer seemingly hinted at its possible release.

ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported on Dr. Dre and his longtime partner Jimmy Iovine taking in a practice session with the Golden State Warriors this week. When Haynes asked the Compton mogul what his plans for Detox were, the vague answer gave fans a little hope.

I asked Dr. Dre if Detox is permanently shelved and he replied, “I’m working on a couple songs right now. We’ll see.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2018

The last musical project Dr. Dre worked on in full was the for 2015’s Compton project, inspired by the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton. Dre also lent his ear and production to Eminem’s latest LP, Revival.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine attending today’s Warriors practice. pic.twitter.com/D2tlpVJieN — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com