Horrible Merchandise: G-Eazy Deads H&M Partnership, & Diddy Reportedly Offering Child Model $1M

H&M continues to fall deeper into their sunken place. Both G-Eazy and Diddy AKA LOVE are making moves to demonstrate how badly the clothing giant dropped the ball.

Earlier this week the Swedish brand posted advertisement featuring a Black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt saying “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” for sale. Of course the racially insensitive photo caught hell’s fury from Black America. They have since released a formal statement apologizing but both G-Eazy and Puff Daddy have doubled down on their stance against the retailer.

In an Instagram post the “No Limit” rapper made it clear he will no longer moving forward with his forthcoming H&M collection. “Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable.”

According to British publication Metro Combs has offered a million dollar Sean Jean modeling contract to the unnamed young boy. It has not been confirmed if the youth has accepted or not.

Check out H&M’s formal apology below.

We’d like to put on record our position in relation to the controversial image of our hoodie. Our position is simple – we’ve got this wrong and we’re deeply sorry. https://t.co/M9j5Fh2WxR — H&M (@hm) January 9, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com