The Autobiography of Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming Soon

The reinvention of Gucci Mane rolls on after the longtime East Atlanta star has morphed from celebrated trapper to a serene yet still capable talent on the mic. After penning The Autobiography of Gucci Mane book, Gucci is aiming to take his story to movie screens very soon.

A tweet from Gucci Mane on Wednesday signified the opening of the new chapter.

“#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you #DirectorGuccimane #1017Films,” read the not-so-cryptic tweet.

Now 37, Gucci’s time as a Hip-Hop artist doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon despite his big wins inside and outside of music. After dropping off his 12th studio album El Gato: The Human Glacier last month which was reportedly recorded over two days, there were hints he was turning that project into a film as well.

A new album, The Evil Genius, is also on the way later in the year. The typically prolific Gucci dropped off the last of his many mixtapes, Woptober, in 2016. There is no timetable set for the biopic but best believe fans are ready.

