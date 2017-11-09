Gucci Mane Announces $10M Re-Up With Atlantic Records

Gucci Mane has at least 10 million reasons, not including his new wife, to never go back to jail. La Flare took to Twitter to reveal that he just signed a new contract with Atlantic Records worth $10M.
According to Guwop, he got blessed with a contract extension.
“Thank You @AtlanticRecords for the 10 million dollar extension #ELGATOTheHumanGlacier I appreciate It sincerely.” he tweeted yesterday (Nov. 8).
Gucci just dropped a new album, Mr. Davis, in October, but he already is working on a new album called El Gato, The Human Glacier.
The Gucci Glow Up continues.
Photo: WENN.com
