Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent With Butthole Slander, Twitter Reactions Far More Entertaining

It’s 2018, and 50 Cent and Ja Rule are still beefing. Ja Rule took to Twitter to respond to Fif’s latest jab (that he would put Rule to sleep on sight), but it’s the Internets’ reaction to their neverending struggle that is truly entertaining.

As for Rule, he started going in with some fairly aggressive tweets this morning (Jan. 19).

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember??? 😩 https://t.co/NDq3fLoLtr — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Let’s be clear I mind my business… but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth… I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao… #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yo @OsheaJacksonJr stay sucker free my brother… @50cent ain’t killing nothing ain’t letting nothing die… I smell pussy is that you fif lol… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yeah, Ja Rule definitely was in his feelings.

Come on let’s keep it a buck @50cent is my son my student young paddawan lol you owe me your life boy… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

I own your soul @50cent 😂🤣😭 and EVERYONE sees it now… your my bitch!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Y’all really think @50cent is tuff??? Lmao this nigga is trash 1 good album lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds… #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Then things went left when the started to focus on butthole play. Seriously.

From NOW ON EVERYONE CAN REFER TO @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy… #ticklebooty 😂🤣😭 that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SHIT… and if he does sue him like he did me… #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

And this is where we are in 2018. Twitter has been taking it all in, and the jokes are hilarious. From alternate theories to why Ja is so vexed to peak slander, Black Twitter is lit right now.

See the best of the best below and on the flip.

Son!

Negro are those draw string dress pants??! https://t.co/lR8Zcdo1Q5 — mum (@TheMilfGod) January 19, 2018

The nostalgia is real…

Me listening to Ja Rule & 50 Cent diss tracks in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dKHbHGcVtU — Matt (@MattMakesMeSick) January 19, 2018

Bow Wow dropping new music. Ja Rule beefing with 50. I’m gonna toss on a 4x white tee, baggy Girbauds, a NBA fitted and some fresh white AF1s just because today. — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) January 19, 2018

The new kids get to see Ja Rule and 50 beef in 2018. The lord has blessed y’all — Sonny (@SonnyDigital) January 19, 2018

Ja rule wants smoke with 50 cent pic.twitter.com/qpuX2HRAKw — Young Realness (@Tha_Kota) January 19, 2018

i want a 30-for-30 podcast on everything that happened before Ja Rule sent that tweet. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) January 19, 2018

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent are beefing starter pack. pic.twitter.com/h6H80RbYiv — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 19, 2018

It also means time travel jokes.

About to download that new Ja Rule Diss track…. pic.twitter.com/w7Jb5YHZ8m — Scary Brilliance (@ScaryJBlige_) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule woke up in 2003 this morning pic.twitter.com/lvulCwwYEf — ⚜Suit Gawd, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) January 19, 2018

“Hey did you hear that new Ja Rule diss track?” Me: pic.twitter.com/5nGkvtXkIv — 👸🏾 (@playbykay) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule woke up today and said "Alexa play some early 2000's hits", “Wanksta” came on and he lost it. — ℕ𝕌𝔽𝔽. (@nuffsaidNY) January 19, 2018

