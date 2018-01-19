CLOSE
Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent With Butthole Slander, Twitter Reactions Far More Entertaining

Yes, it's 2018. Yes, Ja Rule and 50 Cent are still beefing.

It’s 2018, and 50 Cent and Ja Rule are still beefing. Ja Rule took to Twitter to respond to Fif’s latest jab (that he would put Rule to sleep on sight), but it’s the Internets’ reaction to their neverending struggle that is truly entertaining. 

As for Rule, he started going in with some fairly aggressive tweets this morning (Jan. 19).

Yeah, Ja Rule definitely was in his feelings.

Then things went left when the started to focus on butthole play. Seriously.

And this is where we are in 2018. Twitter has been taking it all in, and the jokes are hilarious. From alternate theories to why Ja is so vexed to peak slander, Black Twitter is lit right now.

See the best of the best below and on the flip.

Son!

The nostalgia is real…

It also means time travel jokes.

 

CONTINUED

Photo:

50 Cent , ja rule

