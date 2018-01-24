Fat Joe Calls Lil Uzi Vert A Budget Lil Wayne [LISTEN]

Fat Joe has been in Hip-Hop long enough to speak his mind about anything he feels, and he still has gas left in the tank apparently along with enthusiasm for the up and comers in the game. In a sit-down with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden, Joey Crack took a light shot at Lil Uzi Vert in saying he and other young rappers are Lil Wayne carbon copies but he didn’t throw him all the way under the bus.

“You hear all these little kids now, who doing hip-hop music, those is all Lil Wayne’s flows,” Fat Joe said, just ahead of him dropping the jab to the chin.

“Lil Uzi is a bad version of Lil Wayne. It’s not as good as Lil Wayne. Just to be honest with you, and he’s good, and I like his songs,” Joe added. He went on to say that he copped Lil Uzi Vert’s latest project Luv Is Rage 2 and promised he wasn’t being disrespectful.

Check out the snippet of the interview posted by Beats 1 below. The full interview drops today (Jan. 24) at 4pm ET right here.

"@LILUZIVERT is a bad version of @LilTunechi." – @fatjoe He speaks on hip hop culture, new music and more. Hear it with @oldmanebro on Wednesday:

1PM LA / 4PM NYC / 9PM LDN.https://t.co/V2XF5Cb3ar pic.twitter.com/IMnll5inr3 — Beats 1 (@Beats1) January 23, 2018

—

Photo: Courtesy of Apple