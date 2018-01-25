Two More Women Step Forward To Slap Nelly With Sexual Assault Accusations

Nelly‘s troubles regarding recent sexual assault allegations are still brewing. Now two more women have stepped forward alleging that the veteran rapper has also assaulted them in separate instances.

Page Six reports:

One of the new accusers alleges that Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Hanes Jr., stuck his hand up her dress at a concert after-party in June 2016, according to an amended complaint initially filed by accuser Monique Greene. The second new accuser claims the rapper, 43, masturbated in front of her in a dressing room after a concert in December 2017. She also claims Nelly grabbed her head in an attempt to demand oral sex.

According to the amended complaint, Jane Doe 1 — a happily married mom who is stationed in the UK with the military — bought VIP tickets to Nelly’s show, where she and a friend could take a photo with him backstage.

The outlet adds that Jane Doe 2, a mother of three, attended a Nelly concert in December 2017 and said the rapper dropped his pants and masturbated in front of her while allegedly grabbing her head and demanding sex.

Nelly’s lawyers have not yet spoken on the recent accusations.

