Childish Gambino Put His 2011 ‘EP’ On Streaming Platforms

Donald Glover’s been on a hell of winning streak for the past few years and even though he’s said he’s retiring his Childish Gambino persona, he’s decided to spread the love and finally stream his 2011 project, EP.

The actor/singer/rapper/TV series creator originally kept the EP EP off streaming services and only exclusively for download, but after partnering his creative agency Wolf + Rothstein with Stem, the project featuring his breakthrough cut “Freaks And Geeks” is now available on multiple platforms.

For those newer Donald Glover fans who aren’t familiar with his pre-Awaken My Love work, this will be a good place to begin to get familiar with him.

Check out EP below.

Photo: WENN.com