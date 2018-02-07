Blitter’s Patrick Francis Says He Sold App To Facebook For $1.4 Billion

Just last October, Blitter, billed as the Black alternative to Twitter, was all the rage and crafted as a safe space where Black voices could gather and be heard. In the past few days, it appears that the app’s developer Patrick Francis has flipped out on the social media network and claimed he’s sold Blitter for $1.4 billion to Facebook.

Blitter was trending earlier this morning (Feb. 7) with reactions from Twitter users noting that Pat, as he’s often referred to, was having another one of his epic meltdowns. In this particular string of thoughts, Twitter user @Signedbysophiee took note of Pat’s meltdown along with a caption of his “Bleets” (or is it Blit?) while criticizing his behavior of late.

“Ain’t no one got time to be supporting ANYONE whether black white or asian acting like this. Thank you “Pat” for again showing the world black people cant have nothing good without acting a fool. Good luck to any other Black App Developers! I hope this doesnt tarnish you,” @Signedbysophee wrote.

Ain’t no one got time to be supporting ANYONE whether black white or asian acting like this. Thank you “Pat” for again showing the world black people cant have nothing good without acting a fool. Good luck to any other Black App Developers! I hope this doesnt tarnish you #Blitter pic.twitter.com/6mGex0QfyW — RiP Mom✨🇯🇲 (@Signedbysophiee) February 7, 2018

Twitter user @AuntieOG_ wrote in response to the trending topic, “The creator of Blitter having a mental breakdown and telling everyone that he sold Blitter for 1.4B to Facebook while stuffin his nose w/ cocaine. That nose candy got this n*ggã thinking he living better than everyone but he needs help.”

Since the wee hours of the morning, other Twitter users have chimed in with thoughts on Pat’s breakdown and his social media service, all while also claiming they’ve tried to leave Blitter but Pat won’t give them free. Pretty wild, we must say.

Check out the reactions to Patrick Francis ticking off Black Twitter and his own Blitter base by acting a fool below and on the following pages.

The creator of Blitter having a mental breakdown and telling everyone that he sold Blitter for 1.4B to Facebook while stuffin his nose w/ cocaine. That nose candy got this niggã thinking he living better than everyone but he needs help. — Stuff. (@AuntieOG_) February 7, 2018

Blitter app guy thinks he’s God and/or Obama? But better? pic.twitter.com/wEAW7iY0GB — Inglewood West (@ImJustCeej) February 7, 2018

I must live under a rock because I’ve never even heard of Blitter until now https://t.co/ksVYXoxQbS — Amaya (@DUTTYMY) February 7, 2018

Bruh.. I just woke up and I have all these notifications.. Something is really wrong with Pat. Y’all need to pray for him seriously.. I’m about to put all the screenshots of all these freaking notifications my phone was blown up with #Blitter #BlitterTwitter smh pic.twitter.com/Fq3GLwTlZX — 🖤ıɐɥS🖤 (@_ImNotShai) February 7, 2018

I only joined #Blitter to support a black platform now I’m caught in the middle of a pissing contest between a nigga named “pat” and his haters pic.twitter.com/KTmmpHBxXR — USUAL C (@ListenGud) February 7, 2018

Photo: Blitter

