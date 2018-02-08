Adidas & BAPE Team Up For The Dame 4 BAPE Collection [Photos]

All-star Portland Trailblazers point guard, Damian Lillard is bringing his love for the iconic streetwear brand BAPE to his signature sneaker the Dame 4. The three stripes announced a new collaboration with A Bathing Ape (BAPE) that will bring sneaker aficionados three colorways of the Dame 4 featuring BAPE’s iconic shark tooth and camo design.

“Born from a mutual desire to reimagine basketball footwear and co-create with those who inspire us from sport, fashion, and entertainment, Adidas and BAPE teamed up to fuse streetwear and on-court style through the lens of one of the game’s most elite creative point guards.”

The idea for the collaboration came to Lillard when he visited BAPE’s flagship store in Tokyo, Japan during his 2015 Adidas tour.Here is what Lillard added about the conception of the Dame 4 collection:

“I became even more inspired by the brand when I visited BAPE’s store in Japan. From that point, I knew I wanted the first major collaboration for my signature line to be with BAPE.”

As well as BAPE’s world renown designs and Adidas technology the Dame 4 Bape Collection also features other cool design features. Each colorway will feature WGM which symbolizes World Gone Mad and classic tiger ‘a’ icon on the ankle piece. YKNWTII is printed on the heel of the shoe which stands for “you know what time it is” the moniker made famous by Damian when he gets busy on the court.

All the three colorways of the Dame 4 Bape Collection will make their debut and be available February 16th, at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse in Los Angeles when gates open at 2:00 pm. Each shoe will cost a reasonable $150 if you can get your hands on a pair at retail price. There is no word on whether you will be able to purchase the shoes anywhere else but on the Adidas site, the green colorway will be available in Brazil in the coming weeks. Hit the flip for more photos of the Dame 4 BAPE collection and let us know in the comment section if you are feeling them or nah. — Photos: adidas 1 2 3 4Next page »