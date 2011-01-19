T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment Presents: Booty Symphony Android App

Nappy Boy Entertainment Presents: Booty Symphony Android App

T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment, in conjunction with Vringo, launched its new Android application, ‘Booty Symphony’ via GetJar.com.

On the heels of the ever-successful ‘I Am T-Pain’ app, Booty Symphony was created by Nappy Boy choreographer, Sakinah LeStage, allowing users to conduct 30-second music videos from “Booty Soundboards” based on songs from the Nappy Boy catalogue.

The app lets users conduct 30-second music videos from “Booty Soundboards” based on songs from the Nappy Boy catalogue including Tay Dizm’s “Point Em Out” and Young Cash’s “I’m a Freak” and “I Support Single Mothers.”

Every time you tap a booty, a new sound and rump-shaking visual is added to the mix. And just in case you want additional “assets”, Booty Symphony lets users upload their own juicy videos to the soundboard.

Since it takes a lot of energy to shake all these booties, Nappy Boy will reward the most popular Booty Symphony video with the ultimate prize – 1,000 cans of “Booty Sweat” energy drink.

Making the pot even sweeter is the fact that these 1,000 cans are some of the last “Booty Sweat” energy drinks slated for production, ever! Turn Earth’s loss into your gain by following the contest details located at www.bootysymphony.com.

“Smartphones have given people an incredible amount of computing power, but until now, this power has been wasted,” says creator and choreographer of Booty Symphony, Sakinah LeStage. “America is thirsty for an app that finally does something useful. If Booty Symphony doesn’t satiate that thirst, 1,000 cans of Booty Sweat sure will.”

An Atlanta native, LeStage has collaborated with T-Pain and Nappy Boy Entertainment since 2005 as a choreographer and creative director. Through their shared appreciation of the art of clapping, Booty Symphony was born.

Only the world’s largest open app store could “back that app up”, which is why the free version is available exclusively at GetJar. For the free Android version, give GetJar a spank at http://getjar.com/Booty-Symphony. The premium version is available on the Android Market for $2.99. To get more information on the app, hit upwww.bootysymphony.com.