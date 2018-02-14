adidas x YEEZY 500 Blush Sneaker Presale Announced [PHOTOS]

The chunky / ugly sneaker trend might be here to stay. Details on the new YEEZY’s have been unveiled.

Kanye’s low-top trainer will receive a new colorway in a muted pink scheme. In terms of build out it will boast an upper panel composed of cow suede, premium leather and mesh with nubuck accents. A rubber wrap along the midsole of the foot provides support and abrasion resistance with reflective piping details around the lace eye lits that add visibility in low-light conditions.

Additionally the adiPRENE+ Cushioning provides cushioning to absorb impact and optimize rebound while a rubber outsole provides superior traction.

Priced at $200 the YEEZY 500 Blush will be available February 16 at select adidas Los Angeles locations via the Confirmed app, at select partner stores, and online through YEEZYSUPPLY.com.

Here are the select retailers in the LA area that will you be carrying the “Desert Rats”:

adidas–747 Warehouse St

adidas Originals–8009 Melrose Ave

adidas Originals–1349 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

BAIT–7708 Melrose Ave.

Bodega–320 E 7th St #150

Commonwealth–2008 E 7th St

Nice Kicks–862 S Main St

Proper–425 & 431 E. 1st St

RSVP Gallery–905 S. Hill St

UNDFTD–3827 West Sunset Boulevard

Photo: adidas / YEEZY

