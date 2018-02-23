Peter Rosenberg Says Drake Checked Him Over “God’s Plan” Critique

Drake and the moving visuals of his “God’s Plan” video in where he gave away large sums of money and performed other good deeds has been one of Hip-Hop’s early feel-good highlights. Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg wasn’t feeling it apparently, which prompted what he framed as an angry phone call from the OVO boss.

Despite folks who aren’t even Drake fans loving the aim and direction of “God’s Plan,” Rosenberg was a loud and dissenting voice among the praise. On Thursday’s Hot 97 Ebro In The Morning broadcast, Rosenberg shared details on the chiding he got from Drizzy.

“He was very angry, saying, ‘I don’t understand how I could do something so positive and you could find a way to make it negative,'” Rosenberg said. “He also asked me, ‘What is your problem with me?’ He was basically like, ‘Enough is enough, what is your problem with me? How do you make this a negative thing? I did something so positive.'”

In the end, Rosenberg said that Drake’s callout made him feel “terrible” but it appears they patched it up in the end.

Watch Peter Rosenberg explain the phone call from Drake below.

Just got off the phone with @Drake ….he took some serious issue with some of my commentary on the God's Plan video…..we will discuss tmrw @oldmanebro @LAURASTYLEZ — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 21, 2018

Photo: WENN.com