CLOSE
HomeNews

Peter Rosenberg Says Drake Checked Him Over “God’s Plan” Critique

The Canadian star felt that the Hot 97 host was too harsh considering the positive aims in the video.

Leave a comment
GIG-IT Launch Party

Source: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com / WENN

Drake and the moving visuals of his “God’s Plan” video in where he gave away large sums of money and performed other good deeds has been one of Hip-Hop’s early feel-good highlights. Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg wasn’t feeling it apparently, which prompted what he framed as an angry phone call from the OVO boss.

Despite folks who aren’t even Drake fans loving the aim and direction of “God’s Plan,” Rosenberg was a loud and dissenting voice among the praise. On Thursday’s Hot 97 Ebro In The Morning broadcast, Rosenberg shared details on the chiding he got from Drizzy.

“He was very angry, saying, ‘I don’t understand how I could do something so positive and you could find a way to make it negative,'” Rosenberg said. “He also asked me, ‘What is your problem with me?’ He was basically like, ‘Enough is enough, what is your problem with me? How do you make this a negative thing? I did something so positive.'”

In the end, Rosenberg said that Drake’s callout made him feel “terrible” but it appears they patched it up in the end.

Watch Peter Rosenberg explain the phone call from Drake below.

Photo: WENN.com

Hot 97 , Peter Rosenberg

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close