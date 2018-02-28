Gucci Mane Says He’ll Cover Cost For 20-Year High School Reunion

Gucci Mane‘s recent reign of wide appeal to the masses came on the backs of years grinding on Atlanta’s underground Hip-Hop scene. Now a household name, Guwop is spreading some of his good fortunes with his high school classmates, offering to pay for their 20-year high school reunion in the process.

“This year marks my 20th year from graduating high school in 1998 I want to personally invite anybody who graduated from #McNair aka McNasty aka #BouldercrestHigh to v103 car and bike show to go with me and also I want pay for our 20 yr reunion myself,” Gucci tweeted Tuesday (Feb. 27) morning.

This continues a consistent shift in Gucci Mane since his release from prison and en route to becoming an author via his revealing and acclaimed memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.

While some of Gucci’s former classmates rightfully gave him props, there were a few struggle rappers making pitches underneath the tweet to the mogul, which is to be expected in this climate.

Salute to Gucci Mane for this big-hearted offer!

photo: WENN.com