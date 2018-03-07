Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Puts Blac Chyna On Blast

Even in the post-Kardashian period of her life, Blac Chyna continues to find herself trending for all the wrong reasons. This time for allegedly hooking up with a booed up Swae Lee.

A few weeks after seeing her sex tape splattered all over the internet, the stripper turned entrepreneur finds herself once again getting put on blast by a young woman named Marliesia Ortiz. The young woman took to social media to accuse the Rae Sremmurd rapper of cheating on her with Rob Kardashian’s baby mama.

Screenshots were taken of Ortiz calling out Blac Chyna saying “You love sucking peoples ni**as d*cks huh? @blacchyna… Y’all can have each other.”

Ortiz then went on to show she was over the relationship with another post in which she seductively poses for the camera with the caption “Boy bye.”

After Swae Lee posted an IG story captioned “I should’ve saved my energy” obviously referencing the breakup, Ortiz posted a video of herself twerking with excessive booty paddings captioned “Maybe he’ll like me with an a** like this” and tagged Chyna on it.

For content, Ortiz and Lee have had a rocky relationship for quite some time. At one point it led to Ortiz pouring hot chocolate syrup all over Swea’s Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon over rumors that he cheated on her.

Eventually, they worked things out but this latest hiccup might be the end of their tenure.

Better hide your cars, Swae!

—

Photo: Getty