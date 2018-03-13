Azealia Banks Responds to Vince Staples Supporting Her In Russell Crowe Debacle

It seems like that infamous incident that went down between Russell Crowe and Azealia Banks is still a bit too touchy a subject for the embattled Harlem rapper. Recently, Vince Staples brought the incident back up in a tweet in which the Compton rapper opined that had Tyler Perry done to Taylor Swift what Crowe had done to Banks, his career would’ve been over.

YALL LET RUSSELL CROWE SPIT AT AZEALIA BANKS BUT IF TYLER PERRY SPIT AT TAYLOR SWIFT IT WOULD BE NO MORE MEDEAS MOVIES. LOL BUT IM SERIOUS — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 12, 2018

He’s not wrong.

Of course, Banks caught wind of this and responded to his statement and once again put the RZA on blast for siding with the Gladiator actor.

“It’s insane that he really got away with that. I’m really not over it, it’s definitely a thorn in my side plus all of the public humiliation caused by RZA saying I lied just really made and makes it worse,” AB stated. “Plus I had never publicly confirmed that I had a mental illness.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the incident, back in the summer of 2016 Russell Crowe and Azealia Banks got into a physical altercation with both parties telling completely different stories. Ultimately the RZA sided with Crowe’s version of events, as did the Los Angeles DA.

It’s good to see someone siding with the controversial artist for a change.

Photo: WENN.com