Lil Wayne & Birdman Have Been Trying To Patch Up Their Friendship for Months

It seems like the drama between Lil Wayne and his “daddy” Birdman might actually come to an end.

After a day after being seen hanging out together in Miami, it’s being reported that the two have been trying for months to patch up their broken relationship. According to TMZ, Wayne and Birdman have been trying to put their business aside for the sake of their personal friendship.

“They’re family and that’s bigger than money,” a source close to the situation told the gossip website.

Though the $51 million dollar lawsuit is still in full effect, the two have apparently been on speaking terms for the past few months and ultimately were caught hugging it out on Sunday night at LIV after Birdman’s son, Bryan Jr. chopped it up with Weezy at the club.

Maybe this is the first step in the road to the long-awaited release of Tha Carter V. Still though, $51 million dollars is nothing to sneeze at and depending on how that plays out may dictate how everything else unfolds for the Like Father, Like Son fam.

—

Photo: WENN.com