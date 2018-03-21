Kirk, You Are The Father: 7 Outrageous Moments From The Season 7 Premiere of ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’

We left the palm trees and sunny beaches of Miami to head back to Atlanta for a new season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta which is arguably the best show in the famed hip-hop-less reality show franchise. So let’s step into the moments from the season premiere that had the folks on Twitter sounding off.

The episode opens up with Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Jessica Dime, Mimi and her new girlfriend WNBA player Ty and Sierra enjoying themselves at new cast member Spice’s show.Jessica is still glowing after her boyfriend Shawne Williams proposed to her and she happily accepted. Karlie is still old and miserable, Sierra is filing for divorce from Scooter, Mimi is happy in love again and relieved Joseline is gone but she has been replaced (we will talk about that later). Twitter made a very keen observation about Mimi though.

MiMi got a new girlfriend every season 🤦🏽‍♀️ #LHHATL — Issa Wife 😘 (@teenfvg__) March 20, 2018

The focus is on Rasheeda though who is still in limbo when it comes to her struggling marriage to Kirk. She is not sure if Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s child but they still remain legally separated. From the looks of the timeline, people are absolutely over Kirk and Rasheeda’s storyline though and feel Rasheeda should just hurry up and kick Kirk to the curb already but figure she will probably take his sorry self right back.

#LHHATL us waiting on Rasheeda to leave Kirk pic.twitter.com/zFNLRyxDjf — NiaLynn 🖤 (@LiiLiis_TT) March 20, 2018

I’m over Kirk and Rasheedas storyline. Kirk cheats every year and Little miss bubblegum takes him back #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/rC2HEFfFHv — Hey My Loves! 😂 (@Julezforkeeps) March 20, 2018

Somebody better let Rasheeda know we DO NOT wanna hear her complaining about Kirk or crying over Kirk this season we listened to it enough last season u ain’t make that change so we don’t wanna hear it either leave or just shut the hell up #LHHATL — ʝ.иι¢σℓє (@whoisjnicole) March 20, 2018

We can’t argue with Twitter’s take on the Kirk and Rasheeda ongoing saga, we honestly are tired too.

