Mother Of Actress & Rapper Queen Latifah Has Died

It was just days ago when Queen Latifah asked her fans via Instagram to keep her mother, Rita Owens, uplifted in prayer. Sadly, the veteran rapper and actress revealed that her mother passed away after battling a long-term health condition.

TMZ reports:

Latifah revealed the sad news Wednesday, saying … “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today … She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over.”

The rapper and actress told People in 2015 she would stay at her mom’s home in New Jersey to help take care of her when she wasn’t working in California.

Owens had reportedly been taking meds and was aided by a defibrillator implanted in her chest to avert a heart attack. She also had to maintain a very healthy diet to live with the condition.

We at HHW give our condolences and warmest thoughts to Queen Latifah and to all those who loved and knew her mother, Rita Owens. Rest powerfully in Peace.

—

Photo: WENN.com