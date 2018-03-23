Marvin Gaye Estate Wins “Blurred Lines” Appeal, Pharrell & Robin Thicke Need To Cut The Check

It seems the five-year old battle over Robin Thicke’s biggest hit, “Blurred Lines,” is over. The family of Marvin Gaye has been awarded a win in the most recent appeal case.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the soul singer’s estate citing that his his 1977 song “Got To Give Up was “entitled to broad copyright protection because musical compositions are not confined to a narrow range of expression.”

His track was infringed upon by Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke smash hit “Blurred Lines” which seemed to lift portions of the melody and instrumentation.

Naturally this ruling also comes with a heavy financial consequences as Skateboard P and Thicke will have to forfeit 50% of all royalties forever. Thankfully the judge ruled T.I. was only a featured guest so he is not being personally liable for damages.

The trio released a joint statement. “While we respect the judicial process, we are extremely disappointed in the ruling made today, which sets a horrible precedent for music and creativity going forward. ‘Blurred Lines’ was created from the heart and minds of Pharrell, Robin and T.I. and not taken from anyone or anywhere else. We are reviewing the decision, considering our options and you will hear more from us soon about this matter.”

“Blurred Lines” was seemingly the summer anthem of 2013, peaking at number one on the charts of 25 different countries. You can hear a comparison between the two works below.

Via Forbes

Photo: WENn.com