Cash Money Records Drops Soundtrack For ‘Before Anythang’ Documentary

The first part of Apple Music’s documentary Before Anythang is out now, which focuses on the rise and career of Cash Money Records and its CEO and co-founder, Bryan “Birdman” Williams. The soundtrack comes packed with 18 tracks to accompany the film and is loaded with a good amount of guest features.

The New Orleans business mogul enlists the help of Gucci Mane, Migos, Jacquees, Mannie Fresh, Snoop Dogg, NBA YoungBoy, DeJ Loaf, Robb Banks, Ralo, Turk, Young Greatness, and others. Part two of the feature film is coming soon. For now, stream the project and check out part one available on Apple Music.

Photo: WENN.com