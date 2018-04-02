Jay-Z Chats With David Letterman On Netflix [VIDEO]

David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has included A-list subjects like Barack Obama, George Clooney and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. So it’s a no-brainer that the host’s next guest is Jay-Z.

In a teaser clip, Hova is seen discussing what makes a rapper great, is it mostly the voice, or cadence, or both. Jigga goes through two examples in Snoop Dogg and Eminem for some keen insight, while a bearded Letterman listens intently.

The full Jay-Z episode launches globally on Friday, April 6.

Watch the preview below.

Photo: Joe Pugliese/Netflix