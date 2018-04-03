Kanye West & Rick Rubin Reunite, Is New Music On The Horizon?

Kanye West and Rick Rubin connected back in 2013 for West’s Yeezus project, with the legendary producer serving in the executive producer role. A recently snapped paparazzi photo showed the pair together outside a studio in Calabas, California, which might signal new music soon to come on the horizon.

West has been holed up in Wyoming working on new music with Pusha T, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and many more making top-secret moves to do whatever it is they’re doing in the Cowboy State. But as shown by the Easter Sunday photo from Czech outlet Profimedia, West and Rubin are seen giving each other strong hugs and an unidentified woman the outlet said was a family member is also introduced.

The Chicago superstar has been keeping the lowest of profiles across all channels, although he made an epic Valentine’s Day showing on Instagram while showering his wife, Kim Kardashian, with love. Hopefully, fans eagerly awaiting new heat won’t have too long to go.

