Fabolous Breaks Silence On Domestic Abuse Allegations

Fabolous has finally broken his silence regarding the allegations that he beat his baby mama, Emily B, severely enough that she lost two front teeth. The “Breathe” rapper is facing 3 – 5 years each on charges that include aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

The Brooklyn rapper took to Snapchat to speak his extremely brief piece. “Sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people,” reads Fab’s post.

Fab’s brother, Paul Cain, also had comments, but his rhetoric was rather abrasive.

“Real quick one time, for all y’all n*ggas on the Internet arguing in my comments [and] in my sister’s comments with so much to say about what’s going on…you wasn’t there,” said Caine. “So you should really fall back. You don’t know anything. The bloggers don’t know anything, they wasn’t there neither…”

He added, “You wasn’t there scrap. Mind your f*cking business.”

Know how people can mind their business? Don’t get arrested for putting your hands on someone else since the paperwork automatically becomes part of the public record.

Just saying

Photo: Getty