Cardi B Breaks Apple Music’s Album Streams Record

Wins on top of wins for the soon to be Mrs. Offset.

Cardi B Pregnant On SNL

Source: SNL / SNL

The Bardi Gang is clearly here for Invasion of Privacy. The album set a new record within one week of its release.

Cardi B’s debut has broken Apple Music’s record for most streamed album by a female artist in its’ first week. The project played more than 100 million times worldwide doubling Taylor Swift’s “Reputation”.

Currently, Invasion of Privacy holds the #5 spot on the service’s worldwide chart of most streamed albums ever; surpassing Ed Sheeran’s Divide and The Weeknd’s Starboy. Additional “I Like It” is the #1 most streamed song off the album worldwide.

Most recently the Bronx bombshell co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confirmed her pregnancy on a Saturday Night Live performance.

Photo: WENN.com

