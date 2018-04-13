Old Nicki Minaj Verse Seems To Take A Shot At Cardi B [LISTEN]

After a lengthy hiatus, Nicki Minaj made her long awaited return on #Nickiday Thursday when she dropped two new cuts in “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” and as entertaining as those cuts might be, social media paid more attention to the leak of Nicki’s original verse on “Motorsport.”

Social media got a taste of what Nicki originally had in store for the Migos cut when DJ Akademiks played the original verse which had an interesting line that went a little something like, “I got a couple of bad b*tches that’ll rip the party/If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi!” Clever line, also, wow.

And just like that the Nicki vs. Cardi feud is back on, right? Not necessarily. Upon word that the verse was leaked and people began jumping to conclusions, Nicki took to Twitter and stated that Cardi’s label, Atlantic Records, had her change her verse.

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

No word yet on whether or not Cardi will even respond to an old barb like this (she’s kinda busy being on top of the world right now), but the two have stated in the past that they have no problems with each other even though Nicki seems to have taken her fair share of subliminals at the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

