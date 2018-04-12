NickiDay: Nicki Minaj Drops 2 New Tracks, Fans Celebrate Return

Nicki Minaj has largely been off the scene since the holidays and fans have wondered what has kept her out of the limelight with concerns she wouldn’t make a return to rapping. However, the Queens rapper gave her adoring fans a treat by dropping two new tracks and Twitter had the #NickiDay trending topic going #1 on the social media network since Thursday morning.

At the moment, the Barbz massive and crew are going bonkers over the two releases. The first, “Chun Li,” made its debut on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show after a candid interview that revealed the “Anaconda” rapper is gearing up to release a new project, her first since 2014’s The Pinkprint. Over a bouncy track produced by J-Reid, the song should be playing out of every speaker in New York City and any spot where it’s warm today all throughout the weekend.

Then Minaj let loose “Barbie Tingz,” a Chevi Music-produced banger which has her in total talk sh*t mood with several veiled lines that folks are assuming are aimed at her rival Remy Ma.

Along with #NickiDay, the trending topics #ChunLi and #BarbieTingz are also moving up on the list as well. Let us know with you think of the songs after checking them out in our comments section.

"Oh I get it they played me out to be the bad guy, well this is going to be the last time you see a rap guy do the rap game like this." 😱🔥#NickiDay #ChunLi — ShiaBeast (@ShiaBeast) April 12, 2018

Nicki didn’t need to snap that hard on Chun Li omfg #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/c2wVPuZD1Q — 90sbardi (@90sbardi) April 12, 2018

Me after every single verse nicki singin' OMG Barbie tingz . Chun-Li #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/yRgWNd70kK — farzin (@Fwrzin) April 12, 2018

Barbie Tingz is cute but Chun-Li is THAT GIRL. STRAIGHT BARS. FIRE! #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/5NtWCF4ht9 — Latasia 👩🏾‍🎤⚡️ (@ImTheShizynee) April 12, 2018

.@NickiMinaj has revealed that she's shooting a documentary, and will also have a THIRD song dropping today… a collaboration with @YoungThug called “Anybody”. #NickiDay pic.twitter.com/zfaT0T1k8e — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) April 12, 2018

