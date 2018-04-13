Peter Rosenberg Chats With A$AP Rocky, Rich The Kid Performs On ‘Open Late’ [VIDEO]

Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg‘s foray into late-night television went down this week and the opening episode showcased the longtime radio host in a new light. In the first episode of Open Late, Rosenberg welcomed A$AP Rocky as his first guest with Araabmuzik serving as the in-house producer and music provider.

Rosenberg’s opening monologue was rather self-aware, as he took care to mention that he was a white man entering into late-night in a field which is already dominated by those of his ilk. With Araabmuzik providing the heat, Rosenberg ran down the news of the day starting with Cardi B and her ascension to fame with a panel that included Complex’s Frazier Tharpe, and Bow Wow.

Rocky represented for the A$AP Mob while talking Travis Scott, new music on the horizon, and working with Kanye West, and more. Rich the Kid rocked the Open Late crowd as the musical guest.

Check out Open Late‘s debut episode below.

Photo: Getty