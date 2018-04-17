Nas, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Headline Cannabis Cup SoCal 2018

The last time Lil Wayne worked with cannabis culture mavens High Times in a performer’s capacity, it didn’t fare too well with the Young Money boss storming off the stage in 2016. Weezy is among three headliners for this year’s High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal 2018, which also include Nas and 2 Chainz sharing headlining duties for the weekend affair.

The Cup kicks off naturally on April 20, or 420 for our stoners out there, and will conclude on Sunday. Friday’s concert kicks off with Nas, Rick Ross, and Lupe Fiasco. On Saturday, Lil Wayne headlines with support from Raekwon and Fabolous. Sunday’s closing jam ends with Tity Two Necklace, Yo Gotti, and Rich The Kid.

The jam will be held at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, California. Learn more about the festival and festivities here.

Photo: Getty