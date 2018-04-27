CLOSE
Kanye West Wants To Save Chicago Via Donda Social Initiative

While it isn't clear what Donda Social's program will entail, essentially Yeezy and some of his famous Chicago friends are teaming up to use their influence for good.

Kanye West might not be the most popular person this week, but he’s gearing up to announce big plans for his hometown of Chicago. By way of a new initiative called Donda Social, West and many of his high-profile friends who also hail from the Windy City are banding together to bring positive change.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Kanye tell us the rapper created the idea of an organization called Donda Social a while ago, but it’s gained some serious momentum this week. We’re told the group’s focus will be in Chicago, in neighborhoods facing severe problems with housing, education, gun violence and drinking water.

Kanye’s friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef — who’s also involved in the project — tells us Kanye’s wrangled a group of A-Listers and close buds to help too. We’re told the celeb friends include Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and several other Chicago natives.

The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions … and most importantly — money.

The outlet adds that an announcement for the initiative could come today. Would this be enough to bring Kanye West back in good favor with the public? Time will tell.

