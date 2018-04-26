Chance The Rapper Caped For Kanye West, Got Dragged To Evanston

There are plenty of people caping for Kanye West despite his suspect decision to show “love” to racist in chief Donald Trump. Those with celeb status are getting particularly called out for it, and one of those learning the hard way is Chance The Rapper.

Chano took to Twitter to defend ‘Ye by saying he had spoken to the fellow Chicago rapper.

“Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” he tweeted.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

He would have been fine if he made a full stop, right there. But then he made the struggle a Democrat vs. Republican thing (a dusty GOP talking point, by the way).

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Twitter was NOT here for it. By the way, there’s nothing wrong with supporting a Republican, but there is something wrong with supporting a racist Republican out for the downfall of people of color.

Tell us if you think Chance played himself in the comments.

No one is upset Kanye's not a Democrat. They're upset that he's enabling and fanboying over a racist wannabe authoritarian who has made it his mission to separate families, discriminate against POC and LGBT people, and remove himself from criminal accountability. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) April 25, 2018

Kanye West & Chance the Rapper are why I haven't brought a hip hop album in years. Black hip hop artists of the 1990s were the last of the truly woke brothers. You question the integrity of Democrats. What has the GOP or independents done for black people the last 20 years? — ICALSEMLOH (@lacadri34) April 26, 2018

Chance the Rapper wanna call a Heineken commercial racist but he gonna cape for a nigga thats supporting Trump — Instagram DJZeeti718⚡️⚡️🌪 (@DJZeeti) April 25, 2018

chance the rapper and kanye west died april 25, 2018 — 🍒 (@stephschavez) April 26, 2018

I’m deadass just trying to wrap my head around today. Daniel Ceaser don’t like niggas. Chance The Rapper is fake. Cyhi is a dumbass. & Kanye West became Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars. — Raphael de la Ghetto (@iLoveSmick) April 26, 2018

Chance the Rapper is a fucking leaf. He blows wherever the wind tells him to…fucking wave rider. I'm sick of his shit — Sam. (@_JackN4Tweetz_) April 26, 2018

Photo: WENN.com

