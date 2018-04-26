Chance The Rapper Caped For Kanye West, Got Dragged To Evanston

There are plenty of people caping for Kanye West despite his suspect decision to show “love” to racist in chief Donald Trump. Those with celeb status are getting particularly called out for it, and one of those learning the hard way is Chance The Rapper.
Chano took to Twitter to defend ‘Ye by saying he had spoken to the fellow Chicago rapper.
“Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” he tweeted.
He would have been fine if he made a full stop, right there. But then he made the struggle a Democrat vs. Republican thing (a dusty GOP talking point, by the way).
Twitter was NOT here for it. By the way, there’s nothing wrong with supporting a Republican, but there is something wrong with supporting a racist Republican out for the downfall of people of color.
Tell us if you think Chance played himself in the comments.
